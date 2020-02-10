One person was taken to a local hospital following a drive-by shooting late Sunday in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham.

Police Lt. Steve Roth said someone inside the residence was injured by the gunfire.

That person was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

There were no suspect descriptions in the case as of early Monday.

Anyone with information may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.