February is Black History Month, also known as African American History Month.

At one time it was called Negro History Week because of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and others. Woodson was a Harvard-trained historian and prominent minister. Jesse Z. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other people of African descent.

Every president since 1976 has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also celebrate Black History Month. Black history is American history and should be taught as such, but unfortunately many schools do not teach black history at all.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History sponsored a National Negro History Week in 1926, choosing the second week of February, which coincides with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. With the civil rights movement of the '60s, it continued to grow on college campuses across the country.

Each president since 1976 has endorsed a specific theme. The theme for this year is "African Americans and the Vote" in honor of the 19th Amendment (1920) granting women’s suffrage and the sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment (1870) giving black men the right to vote.

During the period of the Reconstruction following the Civil War, freed black men made great political gains, with many being elected to local, state and congressional offices. However, this created a swift Southern backlash, which resulted in the passage of “Black Codes” designed to intimidate black voters.

The women’s rights movement was an outgrowth of the abolitionist movement rallying with Frederick Douglass and Elizabeth Cady Stanton to secure the right to vote. The goal was reached with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Even today across the country, there are still steps being taken to suppress the right to vote. The right to vote is a right we all have, and we should use it.