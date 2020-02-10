TUESDAY

• 5:30 p.m. Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa: Come and join us for a fun evening of board games and tabletop role playing. Featured games include Fluxx, Settlers of Catan, Pandemic, Carcassone, Ticket to Ride, Othello, Zombie Dice, and Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition.

• Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the Main Floor on Tuesday evenings. Call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

• Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

WEDNESDAY

• Grief Share Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Ottawa First United Methodist Church, 203 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.

• Express/Design/Create ART: 10 a.m.-noon, Washburn Towers, 506 S. Main St., Ottawa. Come paint, draw, create art every Wednesday in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Randy at 785-242-8478.

THURSDAY

MONDAY

• Friends of the Ottawa Library Book Store: Open from 1-2:30 p.m. each Monday and 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month. Store located at 209 E. 2nd St., Ottawa.

• Sunflower Piecemakers Quilt Guild February meeting: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 13th and Maple, Ottawa. The featured speaker will be Amy Bradley of Lawrence with a lecture titled “Getting Ready for Market.” Anyone interested in quilts and quilting is encourage to attend.