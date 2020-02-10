OSAWATOMIE — The Wellsville High School boys basketball team is hitting its stride after a rough start to the season.

Wellsville started 2-6 and have won five straight games following Friday’s 61-43 victory over Osawatomie in Osawatomie. It was the second win of the season for Wellsville over the Trojans.

The Eagles were spurred to a 30-20 halftime lead with a big second quarter and extended the lead to 20 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Kaden O’Neil paced the Eagles with 21 points. Cole Swanson finished with 12.

Osawatomie (43) — Pursley 6, Timblin 14, Carver 13, Jones 10.

Wellsville (61) — Richards 8, Kearney 3, Dorsey 6, Aamold 4, O’Neil 21, Swanson 12, Showalter 3, Smith 4.

Lebo 64, WF 28

LEBO — The West Franklin High School boys team fell Friday to Lebo, 64-28. The Wolves led 39-13 at halftime.

Lebo (64) — Grimmett 9, Davis 1, Delperrio 2, Reese 4, Schroeder 25, Bailey 6, Ott 11, Fehr 6.

WF (28) — Hower 4, Gilkey 10, Burns 6, Rogers 3, Birzer 4, Hassler 1.

GIRLS

Wellsville 64, Osawatomie 33

OSAWATOMIE — The Wellsville girls displayed good team basketball in their 64-33 victory over Osawatomie in Osawatomie.

“We played well,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “We have been battling sickness all week. It was nice to have four girls score in double figures. We did a great job of playing as a team and sharing the ball.”

Senior guard Demi Aamold paced the Eagles with 24 points. Jadyn Troutman chipped in 14 points and Madi McCoy and Lexi McDaniel added 10 each.

Wellsville improved to 10-3 overall and 7-0 in the league.

Osawatomie (33) — Lagasso 3, Booe 6, Dempsey 6, Johnson 2, Ballou 5, Burnett 2, Kaemfe 5, McGinnis 4.

Wellsville (64) — Przybylo 2, Clancy 2, Aamold 24, McCoy 10, Troutman 14, McDaniel 10, Ball 2.