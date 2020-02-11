OTTAWA — In the past decade, AdventHealth’s Mid-America Region has grown from two hospital campuses — AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Kansas and AdventHealth Durand in Wisconsin — to include several additional care locations in Kansas, including AdventHealth Lenexa (formerly Prairie Star), AdventHealth South Overland Park, AdventHealth Ottawa and a future campus in Lenexa City Center.

Dallas Purkeypile has been appointed CEO for AdventHealth Ottawa. Purkeypile previously served in the role of executive director of operations for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and as director of operations at AdventHealth Lenexa, where he led the successful opening of the freestanding campus.

“Over the years, the Mid-America Region has grown to meet the increasing health care needs of the communities we serve. AdventHealth Ottawa plays an important role in extending our mission and I feel so blessed to play a part in helping to build upon the exceptional Christ-centered care this region is known for,” Purkeypile said.

He took over his duties in Ottawa this past Saturday.

Purkeypile has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Union College and a master’s in business administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University. He also participated in the inaugural cohort of AdventHealth’s Executive Leadership Program. Purkeypile serves on the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce executive board and is an active member of his community, volunteering with organizations like Project Uplift and City Union Mission.

Sam Huenergardt will continue to lead the Mid-America Region as CEO with Karsten Randolph continuing to serve as executive vice president and regional chief financial officer, allowing Huenergardt and Randolph to focus on the development and expansion of the entire region.