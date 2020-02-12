Not much went right for the Ottawa High School girls basketball team Tuesday against state-ranked Eudora. The Cardinals rolled past the struggling Cyclones, 72-26.

"There is a reason why Eudora is the No. 1 team," Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. "They made a lot of shots. February and late January have been rough on us."

Eudora got on a roll offensively early and Ottawa continued to struggle to hit shots.

"We did not have a whole lot right for us," Schurman said. "We struggled defensively, offensively and in transition. We will get back to work and see what we can fix."

Schurman said the players will work its way out of this slump.

"They are strong-willed girls," Schurman said. "They will come out on the other side. Our girls keep getting put in challenging positions. We have to make the best of our upcoming games. We are going to keep showing up every day."

It was Think Pink Night for OHS. The student-athletes helped raise $1,200 which will be donated to the Franklin County Cancer Foundation.

Ottawa plays Friday at home against Bonner Springs. It will be Senior Night.