More than 1,430 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2019. The graduates are from 89 Kansas counties, 42 states and 30 countries.

The university awarded 1,213 bachelor’s degrees, 244 master’s degrees, 54 doctorates and four associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

More than 200 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 55 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 74 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 76 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Area students who completed degrees are:

Ottawa: Sarah Ward, Bachelor of Science.

Pomona: Matthew Beauchamp, Bachelor of Science; Hunter Hollon, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Technology.