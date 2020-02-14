Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 7:35 p.m. Sunday 100 W. Central Street, Richmond, Nathan Schoonover, 20, Richmond, was arrested for driving without a license after being stopped for a traffic infraction and was released with a notice to appear.

• 9:50 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Sally Brown, 39, Horton, was arrested for two Franklin County warrants for Failure to Appear.

• 12:30 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Heather Harris, 33, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:02 p.m. Monday, 200 West Franklin Street, Pomona, Cheyenne Day, 18, Topeka, was arrested for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction and was released with a notice to appear.

• 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Dawn Smith, 23, Bonner Springs, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

• 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 K-68 Highway, Jesse Fletchall, 30, Topeka, was released on a Franklin County notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accidents

• 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, 4400 K-33 Highway, Alejandro Abonce, 24, Kansas City, Kansas, was exiting off of I-35 Highway and left the roadway, striking a sign. Alejandro was fleeing from law enforcement at the time of the accident. Alejandro fled the scene and was not contacted.

Incidents

• 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 220 S. Beech Street, Ottawa, two Ottawa juveniles reported being battered by a family member. The case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 2:06 p.m. Sunday 1609 Osborne Road, Charles Green, 51, Pomona, reported a past burglary at this residence. Total loss estimated at $200.

• 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, 1808 Marshall Road, Jeffrey Brown, 50, Ottawa, reported that his license plate was lost or possibly stolen.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 6:18 a.m. Monday 600 North Cedar Street, Ottawa, Joshua Bishop, 27, Ottawa was arrested for criminal deprivation of property after a disturbance with a 20 year old Pomona female.

• 6:23 a.m. Monday 600 North Cedar Street, Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 20, Pomona, was arrested for domestic battery after a disturbance with a 27 year old Ottawa male.

• 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 100 West 3rd Street, Ottawa, Jeremy Spurlock, a 34, Ottawa, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of depressants, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and felony interference with law enforcement after officers responded to a suspicious activity call.

• 10:43 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Erin Elliott, 23, Topeka, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:52 a.m. Thursday, 100 West 10th Street, Ottawa, Randy Henderson, 35, Ottawa was arrested after battering a 21 year-old Ottawa female.

Incidents

• 10:23 a.m. Tuesday 1200 South Main Street, Ottawa, a known 24-year-old suspect fled from officers after being contacted. Case is under investigation.

• 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, 300 West 6TH Street, Ottawa, Bradley Tevis, a 41, Osage City, was cited and released for the above offenses after committing a traffic infraction.

• 9:51 p.m. Thursday, 400 West 4th Street, Ottawa, Alli Sloan, 32, Ottawa, reported a 16 year-old juvenile as a runaway. Case is under investigation.

• 7:19 a.m. Thursday, 1000 South Locust Street, Ottawa, a 26 year-old Ottawa female reported a known 34 year-old Ottawa male violated a PFA order and made threats. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 10:16 a.m. Monday 400 North Main Street, Ottawa, a 62-year-old Ottawa male, reported a known suspect used a financial card without permission.

• 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, 2335 South Oak Street, Ottawa, a 55 year old Lebanon Missouri female reported an unknown suspect stole her identity and used a financial card without permission.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday (Feb. 7): 200 block of Downey Drive, animal complaint; 200 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 200 block of Downey Drive, fire (unfounded).

Saturday (Feb. 8): 100 block of E. 1st St., motorist assist; 300 block of W 1st St., hit and run accident; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist.

Sunday: 300 block of Walnut St., welfare check; 100 block of Walnut St., trespass/drug arrest; 4800 block of Utah Road, assist other agency.

Monday: 600 block of Main St., damage to property; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; 100 E 1ST St., animal complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., trespass; 600 Poplar St., public assist.

Tuesday: 600 block of Oak St., check welfare; I35 HW/MP 198., assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Downey Dr., animal complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., public assist; 200 block of Cedarlane Dr., fire.

Wednesday: 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 200 block of Hunt Av., pfa violation; 200 block of Edgewood Dr., animal complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Av., alarm.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 500 block of Main St., suspicious subject; 200 block of Downey Drive, public assist.