More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kan., represent 84 of 105 Kansas counties, 46 other states and territories, and 43 other countries.

Here are the local students:

Mackenzie Snow, Lane, School of Health Professions; Lauren Dandreo, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Johnny Douglas, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Katie Frank, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lauren Frank, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mallory Fredricks, Ottawa, School of Business; Marissa Kinn, Ottawa, School of Education; Abagael Pruitt, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; John Rayson, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Chelsea Stitt, Ottawa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hayleigh Stoneking, Pomona, School of Education; Jacob Kice, Richmond, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Emma Perkins, Wellsville, School of Engineering; Bethany Snyder, Wellsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alexa McCurdy, Williamsburg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.