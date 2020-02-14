Emporia State University had more than 500 students receive academic degrees in December 2019.

They include these area students:

Judy Rae Messerschmidt, Ottawa, a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in curriculum lead concentration/pre-K-12.

Angela Jane Gill, Wellsville, an education specialist degree in school psychology.

Tyler Anne Rutledge, Wellsville, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing communication and a minor in information systems.