HAYS — Three local students were among the 921 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall 2019 semester.

The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s and Education Specialist degrees) on 248 students, bachelor’s degrees on 648 students, and associate degrees on 25 students. Thirteen students graduated with two degrees.

Ottawa

Austin Merrill Hitchcock, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Courtney Miles, a Bachelor of General Studies (psychological).

Parker Olmsted, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.