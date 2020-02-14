Benedictine College recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Catherine DeVillier, Wellsville, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 10, 2019.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s List. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 1,935 full-time undergraduate students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 125 made the President’s List and 730 made the Dean’s List.