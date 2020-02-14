Despite weather related setbacks, Ottawa University's athletic facilities campaign is now continuing apace.

“After some pesky weather delays, Mammoth Turf is back on the job at Dick Peters Sports Complex,” OU officials said online. “Giant rolls of field turf have been delivered, and the first sections are being installed on the softball field. When the project is complete, the softball and practice fields will feature full turf, and the baseball field will be turfed on the infield and warning tracks.”

Ottawa University’s ongoing “Advancing the Experience” aims to provide much-needed upgrades and updates to the campus as enrollment continues to grow. Both of OU’s residential campuses have been and will be experiencing advancement as part of this multimillion-dollar initiative.

Turf on OU’s baseball and softball fields is the third in a series of major initiatives on OU’s Kansas residential campus, the previous two being $1.7 million in upgrades to Braves Field seating, press box and Hall of Fame and $450,000 in renovations to Larry D. Peters Auditorium to serve as the home for the university’s new esports program.

“The new stadium, press box and Hall of Fame are a significant step forward, and will provide a superior spectator experience for enjoying sporting events and seeing OU’s strong athletic history on display,” said Paul Bean, former senior vice president for university advancement. “The new esports complex will be a state-of-the-art facility, which will serve an entire new generation of varsity competition on campus.”