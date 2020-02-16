Two killed in head-one collision

LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway.

William A. Giles, 89, and Charlotte C. Giles, 88, both of Cummings, were killed in the crash.

The accident was reported at 3:40 p..m. Friday on U.S 73-K-7 and Roe Street in northern Leavenworth County.

Authorities believe a 78-year-old Atchison woman was driving south on the highway in a 2019 Subaru Forester. Authorities believe the vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and collied head-on with a 2018 Dodge Journey, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

William Giles was driving the Dodge Journey. Charlotte Giles was a passenger in the vehicle.

The other driver was transported to University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for multiple injuries, according to Sherley.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. There was no immediate evidence that impairment was a factor.

McPherson hits $1 million in housing grants

MCPHERSON — For the third time in about four years, the city of McPherson has picked up a grant to help homeowners replace windows, roofs, siding and other home improvements for those who qualify.

Since 2016, the city has been able to make an investment of about $1 million in housing using similar grant funds.

“We’ve done rehab on 30 or 32 houses,” said Nick Gregory, city administrator for McPherson. ”... The outside of house, once we have done it, is a fairly noticeable difference.”

The city qualified for grant funds in 2016, 2018 and again in 2020.

The 2020 grant will allow the city to rehabilitate 13 homes, an award for $300,000.

In this grant cycle the city will provide $72,710 in local matching funds.