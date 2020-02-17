Sheriff’s Office News

Arrest

• 7:53 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Joslyn O’Brien, 30, Garnett, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation and felony failure to appear.

Accident

• 6:41 p.m. Sunday (02/09), 4704 K-68 highway, Janelle Igert, 44, Paola, was traveling east on K-68 in her 2017 Toyota Camry when she struck a deer that was hit by a semi in the opposing lane of traffic. Damage was estimated to be greater than $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:05 a.m. Friday, 200 N. Main Street, Ottawa, Jeremy Dontalan 32, Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.

• 5:51 p.m. Friday, 715 W. 2nd Street, Ottawa, (Ottawa Police Department) Christopher Johnson, 22, Emporia, was arrested for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:48 a.m. Saturday, 500 N. Main Street, Ottawa, Kylie Patton, 18, Lampe, Missouri, was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 7:26 p.m. Saturday, 600 N. King Street, Ottawa, Edward Decock, 59, Ottawa, was arrested for domestic battery after a disturbance with a 33 year old Ottawa female.

Accident

• 5:03 p.m. Friday, 900 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Diedre Altic, 56, Ottawa, was struck by a 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Gabriel Orzaco, 44, Ottawa. Altic was cited for failure to yield to right-of-way.

Incidents

• No time Friday, 1100 W. 15th Street, Ottawa, a 15 year old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a runaway.

• 5:03 p.m. Sunday, 300 N. Main Street, Ottawa, a 26 year old Pomona male reported criminal deprivation of property by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 9:01 p.m. Sunday, 2200 S. King Street, Ottawa, a 44 year old homeless male reported a 51 year old homeless male assaulted him during a disturbance. Case is under investigation.

Theft

• 2:26 p.m. Friday, 2500 E. Logan Street, Ottawa, Melissa Combes, 43, Waverly, reported that a known suspect stole items from a business. Case is under investigation.