From Feb. 24 through March 6, the Ottawa Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased enforcement near high schools to raise awareness on roadway safety. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United States — ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence.

“Even one teen death is unacceptable,” Sgt. Casey Gillmore said. “Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up.”

Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Remind teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely, OPD officials said.