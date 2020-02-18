A 73-year-old Wichita man was killed early Tuesday morning near Le Loup after being ran over by a 2016 Kenworth on I-35, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP reported the victim was changing a flat tire at milemarker 193, which is a half-mile south of Tennesee Road, when Jerry W. Tiger, 51, Wichita, drove over the right lane edge line striking him at approximately 5:20 a.m. Tiger fled the scene and was eventualluy stopped by law enforcement near Gardner, KHP reported.

Jamal Ealy Bell, 23, Wichita, a passenger in the 2005 Chevy Impala, was not injured in the crash, according to the KHP. I-35 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning while authorities investigated the incident.