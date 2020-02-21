The Kansas Association of School Boards has announced its Leadership for Tomorrow Class of 2020, which includes Ryan Bradbury, superintendent of Wellsville Unified School District 289.

“Every member of this year’s class is already a leader in their local district,” said John Heim, KASB executive director. “Through Leadership for Tomorrow they connect with board members and district leaders in other districts, learning from each other and gathering ideas they can take back home. They will also visit classrooms all across our state to see how districts are improving instruction and advancing student achievement for every child.”

Leadership for Tomorrow gives board members, superintendents and administrators time to explore change theories and strategies, participate in leadership skill training and expand understanding of education key issues for effective governance and raising student achievement. Through five two-day sessions, the class will visit local schools, hear classroom presentations and participate in class discussions of issues and challenges facing Kansas education.

Participants are nominated to apply and are chosen through an application process that focuses on individual leadership in Kansas public education and participation in activities that promote effective governance and raise student achievement.