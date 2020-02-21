Learning to keep an eye on cattle’s health could be the difference in minimizing economic loss.

The Frontier Extension District will host Beef Cattle Health Night at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Overbrook Livestock Commission Company, 305 W. 1st, Overbrook.

A.J. Tarpoff, Kansas State University Extension beef veterinarian, will be the speaker and will discuss lameness and the fact that not all lameness is a foot rot problem. In addition, Tarpoff will speak about internal and external parasites and their control options.

Internal and external parasites are a problem to cattle which can reduce productivity and profitability of a cattle operation. Internal parasites affect the gastrointestinal tract by damaging and irritating the stomach and intestinal lining. The damage results in decreased digestion and absorption of nutrients as well as protein and blood loss. This can lead to further production losses like decreased feed intake, reduced weaning weight, poor feed efficiency, reduced milk production and reduced reproductive performance. Tarpoff’s discussion will identify types and symptoms of internal and external parasites as well as ways to diagnose and treat the parasite problems.

Lameness is leg or foot pain that affects how cattle move. If left untreated, this can lead to lost production and animal welfare concerns. There are many causes of lameness, it can be caused by nutrition, injury, environmental factors and infections. It is important that the source of the lameness be diagnosed and treated quickly to reduce or minimize economic loss.

For more information, contact Rod Schaub, Frontier District Extension agent, at 785-828-4438 or by email at rschaub@ksu.edu.