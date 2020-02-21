The Ottawa Police Foundation has partnered with Mugshot Coffee and Corner Market in downtown Ottawa to begin a new Coffee with a Cop program.

“While there may not be an officer in these shops every day my hope is you will see more officers out of the cars and in the community,” said Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner.

The new program will start with two Coffee with a Cop programs next week. The first is slated for Tuesday at Mug Shot Coffee and the second for Wednesday at Corner Market. Both events are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“When I approached the police foundation about this idea it received immediate support,” Weingartner said. “Foundation board members contacted both coffee shops who agreed to help promote our community policing efforts.”

The Ottawa Police Foundation coordinated with both businesses to provide Ottawa Police Department coffee mugs stored at each location so officers from the department will be able to go to either business and enjoy a cup of coffee in the new mugs while interacting with patrons. The mugs are available to officers anytime businesses are open so they can meet with the public while enjoying a cup of coffee.

“The role of the Ottawa Police Foundation is to support the department with pursuing advanced technology, training and supporting existing department programs,” said Janet Peters, Ottawa Police Foundation board chairwoman. “We wanted a way to continue supporting community policing programs like Coffee with a Cop and thought this was a great way to do so.”

To find out more about how the Ottawa Police Foundation helps the department, visit the foundation website at www.ottawapf.org.