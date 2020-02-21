Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 3:45 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Christopher Smith, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 6:19 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshawa Pentlin, 25, Pomona, was arrested on an Atchison County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:07 p.m. Monday, 600 block of US-59 highway, Corey Powell, 22, Gardner, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear. Powell was also issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended and no liability insurance.

• 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Alonzo Hill, 35, Wichita, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accidents

• 7:17 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of K-68 highway, a silver Dodge Durango was found abandoned on the north side of the highway after striking a fence. The registered owner has not been located to determine what occurred. The crash is still under investigation. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 5:27 p.m. Monday, 400 block of E. Franklin Street, Pomona, Joshawa Pentlin, 25, Pomona, was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus and failed to yield the right way when he attempted to make a left hand turn from Hayes Street. This caused Michael Burgess, 41, Quenemo, who was traveling west on Franklin Street in his 2005 Toyota Tundra, to crash into Pentlin. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated over $1,000.

• 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Labette Road, Aaron Dolan, 19, Ottawa, was traveling west in his 2015 Nissan Altima when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage was estimated over $1,000.

Incidents

• 10:44 p.m. Monday, 100 block of S. Cherry Street, Richmond, a 50-year-old Richmond female was pronounced deceased after a medical emergency in her home from an illness.

Thefts

• 8:09 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Old US-50 Highway, a 56-year-old Ottawa man reported damage to several vehicles at his business, as well as numerous stolen items. Total loss from the damage was estimated at $1,775. Total loss from theft was estimated at $450.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:26 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ford Bolkenstyn, 24, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:51 p.m. Monday, 1100 S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, John Williams, 49, Ottawa, was arrested for battery and child endangerment after being contacted on a call for service.

• 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, 900 S. Burroughs, Ottawa, a 20-year-old Ottawa male reported he was injured during an altercation with a known suspect. William Hillis, a 23 year old Ottawa male as arrested for the incident.

• 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jonathan Gordon, 42, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant and for distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, possession of paraphernlia, driving while suspended, and no insurance.

– 11:05 p.m. Thursday, 400 W. 3rd St., Ottawa, Ashley Jones, 25, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 6:01 p.m. Thursday, 100 E. 23rd Street, Ottawa, a 2002 Chevy Pickup driven by a 17-year-old Princeton male struck a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Allison Shulz, 24, Princeton. The 17-year-old male was cited for inattentive driving and expired registration.

Incidents

• 8:17 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of W. 15th St., Ottawa, Alex Tharp, 25, Ottawa, reported a 15-year-old juvenile as a past runaway. The juvenile was later located.

Thefts

• 1:05 p.m. Monday, 800 S. Cedar Street, Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft.

• 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa male reported damage and theft of property by a known suspect.

• 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, a 26 year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole items from his residence. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday (02/14): 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of E. 7th St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; N. Elm St./Downey Drive, animal complaint; Interstate 35/MP 198 assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Downey Drive, animal complaint; 700 Main St., public assist.

• Saturday: 300 block of W. 7th St., medical call; 200 block of Hunt Ave., civil matter; 400 block of Pendelton Ave., non-injury accident; 600 block of Poplar St., welfare check; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., medical call.

• Sunday: 6TH ST/ S Elm St., suspicious activity; 600 block of E. 9th Terrace, public assist; 300 block of W. 4th St., assist other agency; Interstate 35/mile post 195, assist other agency; 200 block of Main St., assist other agency.

• Monday: 300 block of W 4TH St., assist other agency; K-33 highway/Reno Terrace, assist other agency; 300 block of Maple Terrace, assist fire dept; 600 block of Walnut St., public assist; 200 block of Main St., animal complaint; 100 block of W. 6th St., traffic complaint.

• Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; by phone, assist other agency; 400 block of Maple St., juvenile arrest; 300 block of W. 4th St., public assist.

• Wednesday: 400 block of K. Pendleton Ave., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Thursday: 100 block of W. 6th St., theft; 600 block of W. 4th, juvenile matter; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of W. 4th St., threat; 200 block of E. 10th St., debris in road.

Ottawa Fire Department

• The Ottawa Fire Department assisted with 21 calls this week.