Emporia State University had nearly 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2019. Students from this area include:

• Kalliope Craft, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Kaitlin Richardson, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Emma Chidster, Ottawa, university honor roll.

• Eden St John, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Hannah Tharp, Ottawa, university honor roll.

• Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list.

• Noah Sayers, Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Ally Newhouse, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.

• Tyler Rutledge, Wellsville, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list.

• Grace Showalter, Wellsville, university honor roll.