By The Herald Staff

Friday

Feb 21, 2020 at 2:35 PM


Emporia State University had nearly 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2019. Students from this area include:


• Kalliope Craft, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Kaitlin Richardson, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Emma Chidster, Ottawa, university honor roll.


• Eden St John, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Hannah Tharp, Ottawa, university honor roll.


• Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list.


• Noah Sayers, Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Ally Newhouse, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.


• Tyler Rutledge, Wellsville, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list.


• Grace Showalter, Wellsville, university honor roll.