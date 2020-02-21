Emporia State University had nearly 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2019. Students from this area include:
• Kalliope Craft, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Kaitlin Richardson, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Emma Chidster, Ottawa, university honor roll.
• Eden St John, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Hannah Tharp, Ottawa, university honor roll.
• Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list.
• Noah Sayers, Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Ally Newhouse, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list.
• Tyler Rutledge, Wellsville, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list.
• Grace Showalter, Wellsville, university honor roll.