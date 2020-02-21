Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced last week the award of $421,230 in Community Development Block Grants to Williamsburg.

The city intends to use these funds to complete a street project in the city. The city will contribute $421,230 in local city matching funds.

“Quality of life is key to economic development,” Toland said. “This investment in critical infrastructure helps keep communities like Williamsburg competitive as they work to retain and recruit residents and businesses. Governor (Laura) Kelly and I are proud to support projects in rural communities across our state.”

The CDBG program allows the Department of Commerce to distribute federal funds to Kansas cities and counties looking to improve their communities. CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. Each community awarded has a population less than 50,000.

Cities in neighboring counties are set to receive funds as well. The city of Osage City will receive $600,000 in CDBG funds to make sanitary sewer improvements. The city will provide $979,000 in matching funds secured through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The city of Overbrook will receive $600,000 in CDBG grant funds to make improvements to its water treatment facility and distribution system. The city will provide $5,575,300 in matching funds secured through USDA Rural Development.