Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 301 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Keagan Wagner, 21, Lane, was arrested on a warrant for another jurisdiction.

• 11:15 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Kirby Decock, 29, Homeless, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 2:55 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Joel Sobba, 34, Ottawa, was arrested on a Department of corrections warrant.

• 8:43 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Alexzandra Coulter, 32, Le Loup, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 8:59 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Christopher A. Fernandes, 31, Paola, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:45 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Kodie Smith, 27, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for a failure to appear.

• 2:12 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Steven McConnell, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:33 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of Rock Creek Road, John Sharp, 18, Ottawa, was arrested for indecent liberties with a child after a traffic stop.

• 12:08 a.m. Saturday, 1700 block of Princeton Circle Drive, Ottawa, Angela Jones, 35, Garnett, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 5:14 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Joshua Bishop, 27, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 7:47 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of US-59 Highway, Holly Ewert, 23, Lawrence, was traveling north in her 2000 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, causing her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Advent Health and treated for minor injuries. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 10:04 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Labette Road, Gerald Shepherd, 76, Pomona, was traveling east in a 1998 Mazda B4000 when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 8:22 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Old US-50 Highway, Derek Best, 37, Waverly, was traveling westbound in his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Incident

• 3:04 p.m. Friday, 3100 block of Georgia Road, a 15-year-old Ottawa boy reported being threatened by a known person via telephone. The case is under investigation at this time.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 1:25 a.m. Friday, 1100 W. 7th Street, Ottawa, Danielle Miller, 32, Pomona, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:55 p.m. Friday, 1000 South Main Street, Ottawa, Michael Johns, 40, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:42 p.m. Friday, Wilson and Oak, Jeremy Manheim, 33, Ottawa was arrested for a Miami county warrant.

• 4:53 p.m. Saturday, 800 E. Prairie View Street, Ottawa, a 10 year old Ottawa juvenile was arrested for battery and interference after a disturbance.

• 5:14 p.m. Saturday, 600 N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Joshua Bishop, 27, Ottawa was arrested for a warrant.

• 9:19 p.m. Saturday, 1100 W. 15th Street, Ottawa, a 15 year old Williamsburg juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance.

• 8:50 p.m. Saturday, 400 E. Logan Street, Ottawa, Ethan Leach, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 3:14 p.m. Friday, 800 S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

• 12:31 p.m. Saturday, 800 S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile ran away from home. The juvenile later returned home and was taken into custody.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 900 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 300 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist; 100 block of E. 1st St., assist other agency pursuit; 800 block of Main St., warrant arrest.

Saturday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Ash St., recovered property; 200 block of E. 8th St., pursuit.

Sunday: 200 block of E. 10th St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., recovered property; 100 block of S. Elm St., animal complaint; 400 block of Pine St., public assist; 300 block of Maple St., public assist; 200 block of E. 8th St., check welfare.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• The Ottawa Fire Department assisted with 13 medical calls over the weekend.