A Newton woman was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after an incident Saturday night in Newton in which she nearly losing her life while serving as a good Samaritan.

Extended family told the Kansan on Sunday that 40-year-old Kristy Hermstein was in intensive care on Sunday afternoon and her legs had been amputated below the knee after trying to help another motorist.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. Saturday on S. Kansas Avenue south of US-50 highway. A vehicle was getting off on US-50 heading to the hospital for a medical condition when the driver lost control and struck a power pole, causing power lines across the highway to droop.

A semi drove past eastbound on US-50, getting caught in the power lines. They snagged and hit Hermstein outside the car.

"Kristy got out of the car after the first electric wire snapped to try to help him. She was on her way back to her car when the second wire snapped and hit her in the legs," family friend Ashleigh Svitak wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Hermstein’s recovery.

"Of all the families that would benefit from a GoFundMe, I think this family really deserves a look at contributions to the family," said Newton Police Chief Craig Dunlavy.

Police said both Hermstein and her husband stopped to help when a semi drove by, getting caught in the power lines. They snagged and hit her outside the car. The incident caused a power outage for much of the city south of US-50.

Officers were in the area and were able to help Hermstein stay alive as EMS arrived to transport her to Wichita.

"We were close to the accident and were able to apply life-saving measures, which proved to be life saving," Dunlavy said. "(Officers) applied tourniquets, saving her life. ... We do not look for accolades, but he was there moments after the accident."

Hermstein is a mother of two and is employed at Asbury Park.

According to extended family, Hermstein had her children with her. They have been living with other family since the accident.

"It was a horrific accident," Dunlavy said. " ... It really stinks. Our heart goes out to the family."

"It was an unbelievable chain of events that caused a good Samaritan to get hurt. It is horrific," said Lt. Mike Yoder.