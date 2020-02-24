TUESDAY

• Coffee with a cop: 8 a.m. at Mug Shot Coffee, 110 S. Main St., Ottawa. Interact with community police officers over a cup of coffee.

• 5:30 p.m. Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa: Come and join us for a fun evening of board games and tabletop role playing. Featured games include Fluxx, Settlers of Catan, Pandemic, Carcassone, Ticket to Ride, Othello, Zombie Dice, and Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition.

• Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the Main Floor on Tuesday evenings. Call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

WEDNESDAY

• Coffee with a cop: 8 a.m. at Corner Market, 401 Main St., Ottawa. Interact with community police officers over a cup of coffee.

• Grief Share Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Ottawa First United Methodist Church, 203 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.

• Express/Design/Create ART: 10 a.m.-noon, Washburn Towers, 506 S. Main St., Ottawa. Come paint, draw, create art every Wednesday in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Randy at 785-242-8478.

THURSDAY

• Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

FRIDAY

• Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. 1001 S. Cedar St., Ottawa, for new members American Dining Creations.

SATURDAY

• Free breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Free breakfast and fellowship every fifth Saturday.

• Free dinner: 5 p.m. 630 N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Trinity United Methodist Church. Enjoy free dinner and fellowship at Trinity United Methodist Church every fifth Friday.