Woman killed in Douglas County crash

EDGERTON — A woman was killed late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. on US-56 highway, about 2 miles west of Edgerton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Toyota Prius collided.

Details of the crash weren’t available early Tuesday.

The driver of the Prius, Deeva Sharma, 25, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Sharma was wearing a seat belt.

One seriously injured in rear-end crash on Turnpike

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — One person suffered serious injuries late Monday in a rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 on the turnpike, about five miles east of the Tonganoxie exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Volvo truck was eastbound on I-70 when it rear-ended a 1999 Kenworth semi.

The driver of the Kenworth, Matthew Helm, 40, of Wiley, Colo., suffered serious injuries, the patrol said. Helm was taken to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Helm was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volvo, Keith Lowe, 51, of Junction City, sustained minor injuries, the patrol said. There was no report of Lowe being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.