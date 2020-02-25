A pair of law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday in a mobile home in McPherson, authorities said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson Police Department are investigating the man’s death.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said Monday night that the McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home.

McPherson police officers arrived about 12:05 p.m. at the mobile home, 124 S. Kelly Drive, where they found a man who was dead. Paramedics responding to the residence pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist with the investigation about 1 p.m. Monday. Agents and the crime scene response team from the KBI were sent to the location.

Authorities are investigating the death as being suspicious in nature, Underwood said. An autopsy will be performed, and the man’s identity will be released after his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information may call the KBI at 800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips may be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.