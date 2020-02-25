What’s Up

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Robotics Competition: Youth teams from across western Kansas will be competing in a robotics competition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kenneth Henderson Middle School’s gym for a chance to advance to the state championships to be held in March.

On Stage: Garden City High School’s drama department is presenting the American drama “Prodigal Son” at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Adult tickets may be purchased at www.gchsdrama.booktix.com and for will call tickets contact Alice Hilt at ahilt@gckschools.com or contacting a cast member.

Anime Afternoons: All ages can discord the art of anime in the movie session at 1:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. This week’s movie is “Mary and the Witch’s Flowers”.

Boards and Bricks: The whole family can come together to play board games and build with Legos from 4-6 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

Dinner Theatre: Come out for a three-course meal and watch the Garden City Community College Players present “Almost Maine” at 7 p.m. in the GCCC Beth Tedrow Student Center Endowment room. To purchase tickets, contact Mark Scheopner at 620-276-9540 or mark.scheopner@gcccks.edu.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

On Stage: Garden City High School’s drama department is presenting the American drama “Prodigal Son” at 2:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Adult tickets may be purchased at www.gchsdrama.booktix.com and for will call tickets contact Alice Hilt at ahilt@gckschools.com or contacting a cast member.

Coffee, Kool-Aide and Coloring: Head to the Finney County Library for an hour of family-time coloring, beginning at 2 p.m.

Dinner Theatre: Come out for a three-course meal and watch the Garden City Community College Players present “Almost Maine” at 7 p.m. in the GCCC Beth Tedrow Student Center Endowment room. To purchase tickets, contact Mark Scheopner at 620-276-9540 or mark.scheopner@gcccks.edu.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and a meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Tween Time: Youth ages 10-17 can gather together from 4-5 p.m. to study, write, play games, color or read at the Finney Count Public Library.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Mommy Meltdown: Moms, dads, grandparents and childcare providers are welcome to exhale together at this group session, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Kids welcome too.

Family Night: Explore a new art making technique each month as a family at Garden City Arts. This month’s technique is acrylic pour. Tickets for the session are $15 ($10 for members) and are sold individually and all family members over five years old are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. To register for the class, contact GCA.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book.

Wee Readers: Join the Wee Readers story time at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The weekly session is for parents and caregivers with children, babies and toddlers to age five. This week’s theme is “Zoo Animals”.

Wreck This Stuff: Youth 13-17 years old can get together for a “Day of Destruction” in this craft event at the Finney County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. Participants will take apart and re-purpose old books, making creations ranging from journals to sketchbooks to hidden boxes.

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Wee Readers: Join the Wee Readers story time at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The weekly session is for parents and caregivers with children, babies and toddlers to age five. This week’s theme is “Zoo Animals”.

Lunch and Learn: Get a jump start on a garden in this session by Dr. Gretchen Dunford and Debbie Wharton titled “A Beginner’s Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables” at noon in St. Catherine Hospital’s classroom B. The sessions are free and open to the public. The first 40 attendees receive a free lunch. The series is sponsored by the hospital and the LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Computer Basics: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginners guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes begin at 3 p.m. and are free, bu space is limited. sign up at the library.

Game Night: Youth and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games and more. The fun begins at 5;30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Documentary: The documentary “Strangers in Town”, about the how the global migration had unexpectedly transformed and energized Garden City will have a screening at 1:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. The film recently won the People’s Choice award at the 2020 Borrego Springs Film Festival.

Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7-9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

Polar Plunge: Come out to Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex parking lot to take part in the annual Polar Plunge Garden City to benefit the Kansas Special Olympics. For a $30 fundraising minimum, take part in the part in the Polar Strut, a one-mile or 5K races, at 11 a.m. For a $75 fundraising minimum, take the “plunge” at noon. Register online at plunges.org .

Boards and Bricks: The whole family can come together to play board games and build with Legos at the Finney County Public Library, from 4-6 p.m.

Watercolor and Tea: Enjoy some tea and scones while learning tips and tricks from Amy Warfield in painting watercolor landscapes from 1-3 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Pre-enrollment is required at GCA and cost $35 ($30 for members).