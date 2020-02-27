LINDSBORG-Bethany College will welcome Professor Dag Blanck, 2020 Pearson Professor of Swedish Studies. Professor Blanck is a Northern American Studies professor, Director of the Swedish Institute for North American Studies, and Director of the Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center at Augustana College. He is currently researching Swedish-American relations, particularly academic migration, and is a sought after expert in the Swedish media for explaining what is going on in the United States to the Swedes.

Professor Blanck will give a public lecture, the Americanization of Sweden, and on the Bethany College campus, at 7 pm, in the Pearson Chapel, in the Mabee Welcome Center on Monday, April 6. This is free and open to the public. The Pearson Distinguished Professorship in Swedish Studies discovers ways in which present-day Swedish culture and experience can illuminate and strengthen life in the United States. The professorship is made possible by an endowment from Gerald “Bud” Pearson, who passed away in 2008, but was a long-time friend and supporter of Bethany College who served on the Bethany Board of Directors for two terms.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.