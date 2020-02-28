Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 10:13 a.m. Sunday, 500 block N. Poplar Street, Ottawa, William Lute III, 30, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:19 p.m. Sunday 100 block S. Walnut Street, Ottawa, Ernest Ingram, 39, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, after an investigation.

• 4:22 p.m. Sunday, 1301 S. Main St., Ottawa, Terry Clark, 60, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for theft.

• 9:03 p.m. Sunday, 400 block Monroe St., Pomona, Zahn Epperly, 18, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:11 a.m. Monday, 900 block W. 5th Street, Lane, an employee with DCF reported possible sexual abuse. The case is under investigation.

• 1 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Chrystal Schweizer, 36, Vassar, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for theft and criminal use of a financial card.

• 1 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Misty Silkwood, 31, Independence, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Brian Kilburn, 42, Topeka, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Steven McConnell, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Dane Avenue, Williamsburg, Damien Moore, 29, Ottawa, was arrested for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Moore was released on a notice to appear.

• 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of S. Oak Street, Ottawa, Timothy Savage, 22, Greeley, was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Timothy was released on a notice to appear.

• 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Tyler Street, Pomona, Kylee Nichols, 25, Fontana, was arrested for domestic battery after an altercation with a 25-year old family member. A report was also forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for Jacob Stephenson, 35, Pomona, for battery against Nichols.

• 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of E. Franklin Street, Pomona, Douglas Sommer, 53, Ottawa, was arrested for driving while revoked after a traffic stop.

• 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Joel Sobba, 34, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for electronic solicitation of a child offender believes to be under 14 years of age.

• 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of Arkansas Road, James Hogan, 25, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear and criminal damage to property after an argument with a 34-year-old Pomona woman. Prior to leaving the residence, James escaped from custody by damaging a patrol vehicle and has not yet been located. A report was forwarded to the County Attorney for escape from custody, theft, criminal damage to property, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Incidents

• 7:53 a.m. Monday, 900 block Delaware Road, Williamsburg, a vehicle was reported to be burned on the side of the road. The vehicle was a total loss. The incident is still under investigation.

• 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Kingman Road, Laura Ansley, 74, Ottawa, reported an unknown person turned on a water faucet at a property she owns. Approximately 350,000 gallons of water was used in a month. Loss of water valued at $2,600.

• 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of S. Burroughs Street, Ottawa, a 2-year-old Ottawa boy was taken into police protective custody after his parents were served mutual protection from abuse orders. The orders were conflicting regarding who was allowed to have custody of the child.

• 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Georgia Road, Terry Stone, 62, Pomona, reported a fire in his chimney. Damage estimate is unknown at this time.

• 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of Eisenhower Road, a Franklin County Road and Bridge employee located two tires in this area. The tires were collected as recovered property.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 10:19 a.m. Monday, 715 W. 2nd St. (Ottawa Police Department), Karen Jones, a 41-year-old Pomona female, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:45 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Cedar, Ottawa, a 22-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, female reported damage to her property by a known suspect. Peyton Hajok, a 21-year-old Bartonville, Texas, male, was arrested for the incident.

• 2:45 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Cedar, Ottawa, a 21-year-old Bartonville, Texas, male reported damage to his property by a known suspect. Jenna Wilson, a 22-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, female, was arrested for the incident.

• 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd St., (Ottawa Police Department), a 17-year-old Ottawa male was arrested on 2 active City of Ottawa warrants.

• 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 S. Princeton, Ottawa, Alexander Tharp, 25, Ottawa, reported the listed offenses by a 15 year old Ottawa male. The juvenile was located and taken into custody.

• 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, 1301 S. Main Street Ottawa, (Advent Health), a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile was arrested after causing a disturbance.

• 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 101 S. Main Street, Ottawa, (Ottawa City Hall), Nathan White, 25, Ottawa, was arrested after battering a 26-year-old Ottawa female.

• 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, (FRCO Jail), Donna Ruiz, 56, Kansas City, KS, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 715 W. 2nd Street, Ottawa (Ottawa PD), Cody Schaeffer, a 22, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:28 a.m. Wednesday 305 South Main Street, Ottawa, (FRCO Jail), Daniel Jones, 46, Quenemo, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 500 N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Ryan Ficken, 45, Ottawa, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:37 p.m. Thursday, 1100 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, Chanda Birckhead-Hillhouse, 56, Ottawa, was arrested for trespassing on a posted property. Birckhead-Hillouse was released on a notice to appear.

• 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 100 S. Walnut Street (Legacy Square) Ottawa, Alan Young, 22, Garnett, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted by officers. Young was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1120 S. Ash (Ottawa High School), Tayler Sitlington, 18, Ottawa, was issued a citation for inattentive driving after striking a stopped motor vehicle driven by Kishna Perkins, 32, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 10:24 a.m. Monday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Nathan White, a 25-year-old Ottawa male, was issued a notice to appear after damaging property.

• 12:41 p.m. Monday, 800 block of S. Olive, Ottawa, Molly Rogers, a 26-year-old Ottawa female, reported a 16-year-old female as runaway.

• 5:40 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Main, Ottawa, Toni Cargo with TFI reported a 15 year old male as a runaway. The juvenile was later located and taken into custody.

• 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of S. Locust, an 80 year old Ottawa female was found deceased from apparent natural causes.

• 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 S. Elm St., Ottawa, Shawna Fozzard, 54, Ottawa, reported a 15 year old Ottawa female as a runaway. The juvenile was later located and taken into custody.

Thefts

• 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, 2050 Princeton Circle Drive (Advance Auto), David Wadkins Jr., a 46-year-old Quenemo man, reported theft from the business by an unknown suspect.

• 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2208 S. Princeton Street (Shoe Sensation), a 24-year-old Parker female reported the theft of items.

• 9:34 a.m. Thursday, 600 N. Poplar Street, Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported that an unknown suspect stole his identity.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: K-33 highwya/I-35, check welfare; 600 block of Walnut St., animal complaint; 800 block of Main St., civil standby; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St.,animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., fraud; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 3800 block of K-33 highway, assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 300 block of W. 4th St., assist other agency; 4700 Stafford Road, assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment.

Wednesday: 300 block of W. 7th St., public assist; by telephone, information on attempted scam; 200 block of Ash St., special assignment.

Thursday: 200 block of E. 4th St., alarm; 700 block of Main St., alarm.