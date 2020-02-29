Topeka police identify fatal shooting victim

TOPEKA — Topeka police have identified the man who was found dead following a shooting.

Kelly Parker Sr., 51, was found dead about 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of S.W. Van Buren.

A news release from Lt. Jerry Monasmith on Saturday afternoon indicates police believe the shooting occurred due to a domestic disturbance.

Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, was arrested shortly after the shooting in connection with second-degree murder.

Monasmith said there are no suspects believed to be outstanding.

Woman gets 3 years for death of infant

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth woman found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for the death of her infant son.

Catherine Smith, 32, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court and will serve three years with the Department of Corrections.

The charges stem from events on Nov. 29, 2018, when Smith’s son was found unresponsive in her home. The child was taken to St. Luke’s Cushing Hospital and was pronounced dead after additional life-saving attempts.

Her son had a temperature of 105 degrees at the hospital.

At a preliminary hearing, the coroner testified that the cause of death was probable hyperthermia. He testified that there was a complication in the body due to a high environmental temperature. The child was dehydrated.