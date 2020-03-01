1. Check out an artist

Visit with Manhattan Kansan, Kelly Yarbrough, Red Barn Studio Museum's Artist-in-Residence, from March 2 through March 8 in Lindsborg. During her residency, she will "continue working on a series of mixed media works on paper that explore intuitive drawing processes and continuity across materials."

call 785 227-2217 for more information. The Red Barn Studio Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

2. Learn about international paramedicine

“Paramedic Work in Papua New Guinea” will be 3 p.m. March 5 at The Cedars Wellness Center, 1021 Cedars Drive. Presenter is Jeremy Samland, who was a paramedic in Papua for about seven years. He will share about his work experiences during that time with villagers while training them in basic first aid procedures. The public is welcome to attend.

3. Have some dinner

The Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner and Auction will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 at the McPherson 4-H Building, 710 W. Woodside.

After you enjoy your meal be sure to check out a Gift Card Grab and chance drawing baskets. The Silent Auction will go throughout the day. All proceeds will go to Elyria Christian School.

4. Learn about the wetlands

“McPherson Valley Wetlands: Past, Present, and Future” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 7 at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Hosted by the McPherson County Historical Society.

Presenter is Jason K. Black, Public Land Manager. Program is open to the public and free

of charge.

5. Put on your dancing shoes

The City of Lindsborg's 8th Annual Love You to the Stars and Back Daddy Daughter Dance will be 6:30 p.m. March 7 on the second floor in the Dansstalle room of the J. O. Sundstrom Conference Center, 102 N Main Street. Enjoy a live DJ, sweet snacks, a fun craft, and take home a memorable photo. The cost is $30 per couple and $5 for each additional child.

The registration deadline was February 28, however late registrations will be accepted with a $20 late fee. For more information, please call the Lindsborg recreation department at 785-227-3333.