Area small businesses to be recognized by state

TOPEKA – The Kansas Small Business Development Center will recognize its 2020 Kansas SBDC Small Businesses of the Year at the state Capitol in Topeka on March 5, including several from western Kansas.

Every year, eight regional Kansas SBDC offices nominate their existing, emerging, and exporting businesses of the year. The nominees were selected from more than 2,400 businesses that received advising services from the agency in 2019.

Those nominated will be recognized at the annual E3 Small Business Awards ceremony.

Area businesses being recognized include:

Existing Businesses of the Year: Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market in Hays, owned by Shaun and Heather Musil; and Dodge City Brewing in Dodge City, owned by Larry and Sheri Cook;

Emerging Businesses of the Year: Mind Sculpt Games LLC, Great Bend, owned by Darcy Leech; and The Red Rock Experience & Venue, Ulysses, owned by Tammy Lane-Reese and Jessica Reese.

For more information on the Kansas SBDC, call (785) 296-6514 or visit www.kansassbdc.net.

Newton Medical Center a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center (NMC) once again has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, this annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top-performing rural and community hospitals in the country for a third time,” says Val Gleason, NMC president and chief executive officer. “At NMC, we have a passion for the health of our community and the care of our patients. This designation is a true reflection of how all of our providers and staff commit to excellence in service every day.”

Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories.

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the 2019 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.

Featuring a 103-bed hospital at the intersection of Interstate 135 and U.S. 50, and 10 primary care and specialty clinics, NMC’s services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, rehabilitation, occupational medicine, home health and more. For more information, call (316) 283-2700 or visit www.newtonmed.com.

Regional Alzheimer's Association chapter Best Non-Profit of the Year

WICHITA – The Alzheimer's Association Central & Western Kansas Chapter was named the winner of Best Non-Profit Organization North America at the 2020 BIZ X Awards.

The annual event honors the best of the best small and medium-sized businesses around the world.

The event, held in Nashville, Tennessee, showcases exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams.

"We are proud to be named the best non-profit and encourage anyone affected by Alzheimer's disease to seek the free-of-charge programs and services the Alzheimer's Association can offer the individual with the disease, their families and care partners,” stated Chapter Executive Director Fe Vorderlandwehr. The chapter is headquartered in Wichita.