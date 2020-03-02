Harmat Beebe has been named chief financial officer for AdventHealth Ottawa.

Beebe has nearly 10 years of experience in health care. She previously served as a financial analyst and budget manager for AdventHealth Orlando, the largest hospital in the AdventHealth system, and as director of finance for the AdventHealth multistate division, which includes 19 hospitals. Most recently she worked at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission as director of finance with full responsibility for the ambulatory network and physician enterprise.

“Harmat Beebe has played an integral role in the growth of the AdventHealth regions and hospitals she has supported in her career,” said Dallas Purkeypile, president and CEO of AdventHealth Ottawa. “We look forward to having her as part of our Ottawa leadership team.”

Beebe has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Andrews University and a master’s of business administration from Webster University. She is a certified health care financial professional and serves on the Olathe Chamber of Commerce’s Business to Government Steering Committee.

“I am honored to continue advancing our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ at AdventHealth Ottawa,” said Beebe. “I look forward to using my background of financial stewardship to support the Ottawa community and our patients and team members.”

Beebe started her new role with AdventHealth Ottawa on Sunday. AdventHealth is hosting a Meet the Team event featuring Beebe and Dallas Purkeypile, AdventHealth president and CEO, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18 at AdventHealth Ottawa, 1301 S. Main St., Ottawa.