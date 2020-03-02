The city of Ottawa will be conducting a citywide cleanup weekend for residents living within the city limits on April 3-4.

Dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. April 3 through 3 p.m. April 4 at the following locations:

• Roadside Park (south of 17th Street on the west side of Highway 59).

• Parking lot adjacent to the Don Woodward Community Center (517 E. 3rd St.).

• Salt storage shed (1300 block of N. Cherry Street, east side).

No batteries or liquids are allowed to be put in the dumpsters. Paint can be disposed of at the Franklin County Recycle Center, 2039 S. Elm St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday with a maximum of 10 gallons per customer for Franklin County residents.

Tires are acceptable but need to be dropped off at the Salt Storage Shed in the 1300 block of N. Cherry Street.

Identification will be required for city residency to drop off tires. No commercial tire dropoffs will be accepted.