During this winter season in Kansas, hundreds of homes have been put to the test. Some of those are much more energy efficient, thanks to the ECKAN Weatherization Assistance Program.

ECKAN Weatherization Assistance Program saves families money by reducing consumption of energy enabling money for other budgeting needs. The program provides repairs and upgrades that improve the comfort, health, and safety of the home. Weatherization services can cut a home’s energy consumption by as much as one-third.

“These savings can help people make their lives better, and keep a little money in their pockets so they can afford to pay their utility bills, buy food, and other household necessities, by lowering their utility bills,” said Jeremy Graham, ECKAN Weatherization Program director. “We also keep them safe by installing CO alarms, smoke detectors, and repairing or replacing unsafe furnaces. And, while we are weatherizing a home, we look for other hazards in the home that could pose health and safety issues.”

“The Weatherization Assistance Program is the nation’s largest residential energy efficiency program. ECKAN feels fortunate to provide this program in our service area to not only help households save money on utilities, but to also improve the health and safety of their homes,” said Crystal Anderson, ECKAN CEO.

At no charge to the client, income-eligible families receive a comprehensive home energy audit, which is an assessment of the entire home. A certified energy auditor will search the entire home, inside and out, looking for inefficiencies and safety concerns using advanced equipment and techniques. The energy audit will identify a customized account of areas for cost-effective improvements. The improvements will be provided free of charge by ECKAN’s network of professional crews and contractors.

Eligibility is based on household income relative to federal low-income guidelines. If a household contains a member who receives Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits or utility assistance from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, the household is automatically considered eligible for weatherization services.

To qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program, Kansans can go to www.eckan.org to view the Federal Poverty Guidelines for the program, and apply or contact the ECKAN Weatherization office at 78-242-6413 or toll free 888-833-0832.

ECKAN Weatherization serves a 16-county service area including Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Chase, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Morris, Osage, Woodson and Wyandotte counties.

ECKAN, one of eight community action agencies in Kansas, has been in existence since 1966 serving low-income persons in east central Kansas. ECKAN’s mission is to identify and focus available resources that enable eligible families and individuals to attain critical skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary to achieve self-sufficiency.