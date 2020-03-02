Ottawa University announced that it has selected Starfish by Hobsons, an education technology company, to help increase the retention and graduation rates of its student population.

The Starfish solution will support more than 3,000 students served by Ottawa University’s on-campus and fully online programs.

“Starfish will provide a university-wide technology platform that will enable faculty and staff to focus support, guidance, and encouragement to students in a timely and meaningful way,” said Julie McAdoo, director of student services and academic advising for the Adult, Professional, and Graduate Studies Unit. “Also, because we have fully online students, working adults attending evening courses, and two residential campuses, the phased implementation plan will work well for our organization.“

Howard Bell, senior vice president and general manager of Starfish, said the company’s platform will contribute to increased graduation rates and overall student success.

“Ottawa University continuously shows its deep commitment to student success and achievement. We are excited to help Ottawa further achieve its strategic goals,” said Bell. “We’re eager to begin working with Ottawa to help provide the data, analytics and insight.”

Ottawa University is currently implementing its “Beyond 2020” strategic planning initiative, which outlines the school’s key strategic imperatives through 2023, including strengthening academic quality and student outcomes, improving internal operations and productivity, and further demonstrating the impact of Ottawa University on the faith and spiritual life of its students. University leaders believe the partnership with Starfish will strengthen Ottawa University’s ability to achieve these goals.

“One of our Hallmarks of Distinction is to tailor the educational experience to the individual needs of each student in order to increase student success and retention, and graduate students who pursue lives of significance,” said McAdoo.

The Starfish platform offers an integrated, comprehensive, student-centered success solution that makes it possible for instructors, advisers and academic staff to identify at-risk students in real time. It also helps students access a personalized contact list of instructors, advisers and counselors who are dedicated to helping them succeed. Starfish has 4.5 million active students across 500 institutions nationwide.