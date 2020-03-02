Getting pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic stop this past weekend was all a part of the plan for Jacob Norris. The plan was to ask his fellow West Franklin High School senior Emery Snook to go with him to the school’s prom.

“(Jacob) asked Officer Jesse Vega to assist him by pulling Jake and Emery over,” said Lyndsie Snook, Emery’s mother. “He then had Jacob get into to his patrol car while Emery sat in her own car — having a slight panic attack waiting.”

Norris then stepped out of the car with a bouquet of sunflowers and a speeding ticket with PROM written on it. Emery said yes, Lyndsie said.