Staff reports

Tuesday

Mar 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.41; Corn $3.65; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $8.32

PCP prices: Wheat $4.24; Corn $3.70; Milo/cwt. $5.62; Soybeans $8.33

Scoular: Wheat $4.46; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.32