1. Let Them Eat Cake: Homemade Pimento Cheese: 10 a.m. March 4, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign-up in person. Join Amanda for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break.

2. Love In The Moonlight Wine and Paint: 7 p.m. March 4, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416a North Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $25. Tickets at litstudioson5th.com. Bring your own drinks.

3. Monthly Meal: 6:30 p.m. March 4, Hutchinson Reno Masonic Lodge #124, 1800 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson. Open to the public. Menu includes chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, roll, dessert and beverages. Cost is $10 per person.