Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of North Main Street on the east side.

In 1885, Patrick Martin opened a Dry Goods store at 118 N. Main. By 1888, he expanded into 120 N. Main with a millinery and started being known as P. Martin & Co.

About 1905, Rorabaugh-Wiley purchased the business and did business there until they built the Wiley building in 1913. In 1922, Woolworth's was at 202 N. Main and wanted to expand. So they built a new building at 116-118-120 N. Main, but only used two of the three slots and leased out the 120 N. Main to Kinney's Shoes.

In 1935, Kinney’s Shoes was replaced with Levinson's Women's Wear. In 1936, Woolworth's expanded into that slot also. In 1965, Woolworth's built a new store at 2 N. Main and from that time on the 120 N. Main has had a myriad of businesses in that location.

In 2011, the Hospice Home Care moved there and is still there, now called Kindred Hospice. Now 120 N. Main is owned by the Bob Ging Family joint Trust.