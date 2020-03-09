Sheriff’s Department News

Arrests

• 3:21 a.m. Thursday, 4200 block of Arkansas Road, James Hogan, 25, Pomona, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, felony interference with law enforcement, defacing identification marks on a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 1400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Philip Hasty, 34, Garnett, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 4:47 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of N. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, Virginia Williams (Baber), 43, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 11:31 a.m. Friday, 3800 block of Rock Creek Road, Cass Vogeler, 41, Ottawa, was arrested and released with a notice to appear for driving while suspended after a traffic stop.

• 6:01 p.m. Friday, 700 block of Hamilton Road, Hannah Toumberlin, 20, Pomona, was arrested on an Allen County warrant for failure to appear. She was also arrested and released with a notice to appear for driving with no license.

• 12:48 a.m. Friday, 300 block of N. Baldwin Street, Richmond, Austin Lee, 26, Richmond, reported Mark Romero, 39, Richmond, battered him and broke his eyeglasses. Mark was located and arrested for battery and criminal damage to property.

• 2:44 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of US-59 highway, Ulises Palomares-Ambriz, 19, Lawrence, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended and speeding after a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 1:22 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of I-35, Milepost 175, Marc Quirarte, 35, Lawrence, was traveling north in a 2012 Cadillac when he struck a deer in his path.

• 3:22 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Labette Road, Joshua McCrarey, 36, Waverly, was traveling west on his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. Joshua's bike went over the gravel/road debris on the edge of the road causing him to lay his bike over. Joshua was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

• 7:11 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of Rock Creek Road, Karen Shepherd, 60, Osawatomie, was traveling eastbound in her 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 6:50 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of Barnes Avenue, Centropolis, Todd Carter, 48, Centropolis, was traveling west in his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Thefts

• 7:14 a.m. Saturday, 1124 California Road, Gregory Wellnitz, an employee for Prairie Star Ranch, reported that one of their Palomino horses may have been swapped out or stolen. Case is under further investigation.

• 9:40 a.m. Sunday, 1760 California Road, Pomona, a 47-year-old Overland Park man reported the theft of the front gates and several tools and appliances form a home under construction. Two doors were also damaged. Total loss estimated at $5,125.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9:44 a.m. Thursday, 400 W. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 33, Ottawa, was arrested for interference with law enforcement after being contacted at a call for service.

• 11:45 p.m. Friday, 115 S. Main St., Ottawa, Sara Drayer, 22, Harrisonville, Mo., was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• No time given, Saturday, 2500 E. Logan Street, John Davis, a 76, Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and struck Penny Bishop, 60, Ottawa, who was driving a 2001 Toyota Highlander. Davis was cited failure to yield right of way.

• 4:51 p.m. Saturday, 700 S. Olive St., Ottawa, Dillon Schwab, 24, Lane, was driving a 2007 Dodge SUV and struck a 2019 Honda minivan driven by Douglas Morris, a 59-year-old Ottawa male. Schwab was arrested for the above offenses after the accident.

Incidents

• 9:28 p.m. Thursday, 1100 W. 17th St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Lawrence female reported a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

• 10:51 a.m. Friday, 400 S. Main St., Ottawa, Morgan Rubelmann, 22, Lawrence, reported a juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

• 10:37 a.m. Friday, 800 S. Olive St., Molly Rogers, a 26-year-old Ottawa female, reported a juvenile as a runaway.

• 2:11 p.m. Friday, 400 N. Main St., Ottawa, Jagger Rowland, 18, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possessing drug paraphernalia.

• 8:31 p.m. Friday, 400 S. Main St., Ottawa, a 51-year-old male reported an unknown subject damaged a vehicle belonging to him. Case is under investigation.

Theft

• 10:30 a.m. Friday, 100 S. Elm St., Tammy Moss, 47, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.