Answers to agriculture questions for developing plans to improve record book margins are on tap for Garnett. ​

“The final in this year’s four-part series of Farm Profit Seminars is scheduled for Wednesday evening March 18th,” said Greg Akagi. ​

Sponsored by the 580 WIBW Farm Department, which Akagi serves as director, the program will be at the Anderson County Junior/Senior High School, 110 W. K-31 highway.

The K-State Extension Frontier District is assisting with organization and planning for the seminar.

Nearly two dozen seminar sponsors will have booths for farmers and stockmen to tour when doors open at 5:30 p.m. ​

There will be a complimentary supper at 6 p.m. with reservations required by calling 785-448-6826 or emailing reschaub@ksu.edu or greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com.

Agriculture speakers coordinated by Akagi begin their presentations at 6:45 p.m.

“What’s Up With The Weather?” is to be answered by renowned 580 WIBW weatherman Dan Holiday, meteorologist for The Storm Report.

Alan Maxwell, financial services officer for Frontier Farm Credit, will discuss how farmers can position operations for success in the current environment.

Darrell Holaday of Country Futures at Frankfort will present “Trekking Through The Market Maze.”

Sponsorships are available featuring radio commercials, recognition, posters, displays and more by contacting Frank Buchman at 785-228-7259 or frank.buchman@alphamediausa.com.​