Staff reports

Monday

Mar 9, 2020 at 8:20 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.16; Corn $3.55; Milo $3.25; Soybeans $8.04

PCP prices: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.85; Milo/cwt. $5.94; Soybeans $8.36

Scoular: Wheat $4.21; Corn $3.60; Milo $3.30; Soybeans $8.04