Hutchinson police raiding a rental house on the city’s west side early Saturday morning seized large amounts of four different kinds of drugs, multiple weapons and cash.

Members of the Hutchinson Police Department’s Special Operation Unit served a search warrant at 824 N. Lincoln St. just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the department, officers seized more than 2 ounces of cocaine, just under a pound of marijuana, 16 units of ecstasy, 109 units of amphetamine, two containers of marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, about $2,200 in cash and four firearms.

The resident, Joshua L. Smith, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, THC cartridges, ecstasy, amphetamine and drug paraphernalia, all with intent to distribute.

Smith bonded out of jail later Saturday.