Richmond Community Museum is planning a busy spring with a variety of events, said president Mary Tooley. This includes such events as a Potato Bar Supper, Aprons Everywhere and Richmond Buildings in Pictures.

The traditional Potato Bar Supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building and offers a full menu for a donation, said chairman Sarah Peters. The Richmond Museum, just a few steps from the Community Building, will open at 3 p.m. for no charge (as always), so it is a good chance to see some interesting things plus have good food and fellowship, she added.

Aprons Everywhere

Aprons Everywhere will be the ladies’ day out program at 2 p.m. March 22 at the Museum. Lorene Stockard, of Princeton, will show some of her extensive collection of old, unusual and unique aprons. Stockard showed and told about these aprons 15 years ago at several programs in the area, before the Richmond Museum was organized, so this is a 15th anniversary Apron Program.

Visitors are invited to bring one or two aprons for Show and Tell, or “even more if you can’t resist the temptation to show more of them,” Tooley said.

The book “Every Apron Has a Story” by Joyce Cheney (Running Press) is used for factual information, such as when certain apron styles were added to American culture. The use of this book for background information came from a program that involved two area women.

Diane (Cooper) Burnett invited the late Alma Wagner to a recognition of former Kansas State University Extension agents in Miami County in October 2004, when Burnett was an agent there. Wagner had been a home demonstration agent in Miami County from 1943-47 before her marriage and move to Richmond. Later, Wagner was a 4-H leader and expert seamstress for many years.

One of her 4-H project members was Burnett, who had outstanding 4-H years that led to her career choice. Burnett retired in 2018, after a 28-year career as a K-State Research and Extension agent, family consumer specialist and district director.

Aprons was the program topic at that recognition event in Miami County in 2004.

The Richmond Library had a program all about aprons in March 2005, before the Richmond Museum was established. The original program developed a life of its own and was offered several times in Ottawa, Wellsville, Garnett, Williamsburg, Manhattan, Overland Park and other places.

Buildings in Pictures

Richmond’s Buildings 1880-1980 in Pictures will be presented by Dennis Peters at the Richmond Community Museum annual meeting 2 p.m. April 19. Peters has been researching the town’s businesses, churches and schools for several years and has selected some of the best pictures and stories for this program.

He will tell the audience what the two dates on the old Odd Fellows building mean, where the first auto dealership, first depot and first of numerous places were, and much more. Did you know Richmond had stockyards next to the railroad at one time?

“The pictures and information show the town’s evolution,” he said.

He will use a projector and laptop donated to the museum by Beachner Grain last year, after a story in the museum’s newsletter said the museum needed this equipment.

“Community support is very helpful to a small museum as this one, which has limited assets,” said Peters. “It’s appreciated very much.”

All are welcome to the program. Arrive early and browse the displays or look at some of the archival materials.