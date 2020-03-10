WELLINGTON — Singer MaKayla Brownlee, of Wellington, will appear on the March 15 season premiere of “American Idol.” There will be a watch party at the Wellington Regent Theater.

Brownlee, 16, will be seen auditioning before all-star judging panel of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Brownlee’s video was one of hundreds sent to channel 10 for its KAKE Idol contest. Brownlee sang, “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles, and made it to KAKE’s top 10, meaning she and the others who placed advanced to the front of the line at Wichita’s Century II.

For that audition, she played guitar and sang “Creep” by Radiohead and “Travelin’ Soldier” by the Dixie Chicks.

Brownlee made it through subsequent auditions and eventually advanced to Hollywood.