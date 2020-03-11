The University of Kansas responded to swift spread of the coronavirus into the United States on Wednesday by deciding to delay resumption of classes after spring break and granting faculty time to migrate course content and instruction to online platforms.

Officials at the state's largest public university chose to lengthen spring break by one week and give professors and graduate students a window of opportunity to convert to online methods of teaching. The change could be temporary, but no firm deadline was set and might remain throughout a semester ending May 15.

"Beginning the week of March 23, courses will be taught remotely using online tools," KU Chancellor Doug Girod and provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a statement. "We anticipate needing to stay online for several weeks, however, our team will reassess the need to continue remote-only instruction each week, starting March 28."

They said members of the KU community had been in areas with reported cases of the virus and "we don’t expect to be immune."

More than 100 U.S. universities have postponed or canceled in-person classes because campuses are particularly vulnerable to distribution of COVID-19.

Kansas' higher education governance board Wednesday urged leaders of the system's six public universities to respond to the pandemic in a manner matching needs of 75,000 students enrolled statewide as well as the thousands of staff and faculty on campus.

Shane Bangerter, the Dodge City chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents, said health and safety of university students and employees was of the utmost importance.

"At this time, the board is asking each CEO to decide the educational delivery system for their university," he said. "Because geography and circumstances are different, these decisions are weighty ones that must prioritize health on campuses, while also taking into account the academic success of students and possible consequences for students with limited financial resources."

Kansas health officials said they had no known evidence of a COVID-19 case at any of the state universities or the system's community and technical colleges.

Previously, KU officials in Lawrence restricted institution-related travel to China. KU also called off its spring break study abroad travel to Italy.

KU academic programs of study in South Korea, Iran, China and Italy were suspended. Students were asked to return home and to monitor their health for 14 days. If a Lawrence resident, KU students were advised to check in with Watkins Health Services upon returning.

During this online-only period, KU officials said, all student residence halls, scholarship halls and apartments, as well as dining venues, would stay open. Students will be encouraged to stay home as they continue in their classes, but KU said some students need to remain on campus because they can't return home because of travel restrictions or they require access to computers and reliable internet service.

On March 7, Kansas health officials announced the first confirmed case in the state. That Johnson County woman was later placed in isolation at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan. She was apparently infected while traveling in the northeast region of the United States.

Federal authorities said Kansas would receive $5.9 million in aid from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the COVID-19 response.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have been monitoring and testing dozens of individuals who traveled to areas where the coronavirus has been documented.

"This is an infectious disease emergency — call it what it is," said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman.

Norman said his agency was working with universities as they evaluated what steps to take as students and faculty returned from spring break travel or contemplated holiday trips.

"There is no script that is exactly one size fits all for this, I can guarantee you," Norman said. "We are working with them, and what we're always trying to do is assess risk. We don't want to overshoot and say we want to cancel our lives and stay home and board the door."