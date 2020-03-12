In conjunction with a two-part 1950s exhibit, the Smoky Hill Museum recently announced a 1950s Film Series scheduled for March 19-20, at the Salina Art Center Cinema.

The Film Series, with sponsorship by Heritage Real Estate Advisors and the Ellsworth Independent-Reporter, will feature the 1956 Oscar-winning film “Picnic,” filmed largely in Salina and other Kansas communities. For many, it will be a trip down memory lane. For others, it will provide a new view of the heartland.

“Featuring the film Picnic, will be memorable for some and new for others who have not yet seen it," said Salina Arts & Humanities marketing and development director Kay Quinn. "The beauty of Kansas and its landscape is showcased in the film adaptation of Inge’s play by the same name. The film captures the rich, layered characters Inge created of everyday people facing challenging decisions and also celebrating their community."

“Picnic” will screen at 8 p.m. March 19 and 3 p.m. March 20 at the Salina Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina. Admission is $6 for ages 8 and up. Tickets may be purchased at the door or can be ordered online in advance at salinaartcenter.org/nowplaying. Donations and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum.

"Those who have never seen ’Picnic’ will appreciate it as one of the major films to portray Kansas and its people in a more honest, kind and vulnerable way," Quinn said. "Playwright Inge and director Joshua Logan, who also directed the original stage production of ’Picnic’, tried to avoid stereotypes and introduce to audiences plot lines and characters who touched and inspired many over time."

Kansas playwright William Inge wrote the play “Picnic” in 1953, winning a Tony and a Pulitzer Prize. Newcomer Paul Newman was among the original stage-cast members. Adapted as a film three years later, Picnic won two Oscars and starred William Holden, Kim Novak and Rosalind Russell. The film's song “Moonglow” and “Theme from Picnic” was popularized by the riverside scene in which the handsome Hal dances with beautiful Madge.

Three of the movie's scenes were filmed in Salina, including one in front of a home on Country Club Road, currently owned by Greg and Marianne Lenkiewicz who moved to the area about five years ago, along with Betsy Scholten, who will do an informal Q and A with film-goers about 20 minutes before each screening in the theater. Other known residents of Salina have called that house home, including Business Hall of Fame honorees B.K. Smoot and R.J. Laubengayer, Paul and Mary Warden who owned Warden’s, a women’s store downtown, for a number of years, and Heather and Boyd Smith, who also own various properties downtown.

"The screening will help museum visitors and other in the regional community see how social mores in the 1950s were changing, and to see the impact that Picnic had on viewers and on Kansans," Quinn said.

In addition to the film, Vintage Looney Tunes cartoons will be shown before the film each day.

“Cinema lovers, history buffs and admirers of Hollywood's '40s-'50s Golden Age will enjoy ’Picnic’ for its contemporary themes of romance, yearning and life-altering decisions,” said Susan Hawksworth, Smoky Hill Museum director. “ ’Picnic’ was Inge's third play and one of nine or 10 he wrote that were adapted as motion-picture or TV productions.”

Inge won an Oscar for his original screenplay of “Splendor In The Grass,” filmed in 1961, starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood. Since 1983, the William Inge Film Festival, set in his hometown of Independence, has celebrated emerging and veteran playwrights and stage talent while honoring Inge as an influential native son.

For more information on the March 19-20 1950s Film Series or other Smoky Hill Museum programming, visit smokyhillmuseum.org or call 785-309-5776.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum in the heart of downtown Salina. This free museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum store offers a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local art work and gifts for all ages.

"People should come to the event to enjoy the Oscar-winning film as a memorable representation of a more 'daring’ film of its time," Quinn said. "To remember or experience the story and its characters for the first time, and to compare how Salina and Kansas was portrayed at that time, to how things are today."